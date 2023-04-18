Shivangi Joshi is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. The actress has been in red hot form when it comes to melting hearts with perfection for the longest time and well, we love it. Her on-screen chemistry with Mohsin Khan has been killer for real and well, no wonder, we have loved every bit of it. The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got over some time back and well, that’s why, fans have missed watching them for real. This time however, we have a special delight for all her fans.

Shivangi Joshi meets Mohsin Khan’s parents at Iftaar party:

Both Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have been good friends with each other for quite a long time and well, the best thing about them is that come what may, all their cute friendship moments have been priceless. Well, this time, Shivangi Joshi was seen meeting Mohsin Khan’s parents at Producer Rajan Shahi’s Iftaar party and well, we loved the visuals, don’t we? The video is going viral on IWMBuzz YouTube channel and fans of YRKKH are loving it. See below folks –

