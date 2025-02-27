Zayn Ibad Khan And Khushi Dubey React On Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam’s Big Opening; Say, “We Are Fire Together”

The newly launched Star Plus supernatural thriller Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam produced by Gul Khan’s banner 4 Lions Films has opened in a huge way, raking 2.0 TVR in its opening week, and taking the No. 3 spot in the GEC rankings. As we know, Zayn and Khushi who enthralled audiences in Gul Khan’s web series Aashiqana on Disney+ Hotstar play the leads in the show. The audience has been waiting for them to associate again, and this time it is the TV show in which they are paired.

With the supernatural show opening to a TVR of 2.0, the entire cast and crew of the show are happy today. Zayn and Khushi are elated with the kind of love showered by fans on them and their show.

Together, they put up a post thanking their fans for the good feedback on the first week of the show. You can check it here.

The love and support you all have shown is truly overwhelming! Coming back on screen together has been nothing short of magical, #zayshi #yakki #gaurihaan and seeing our show enter the Top 5 in its first week makes it even more special. ❤️‍🔥

(Let me be a little immodest, “ WE ARE FIRE together”)

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for embracing this journey with us. Every bit of your love, appreciation, and support means the world. This is just the beginning—there’s so much more to come! Grateful, humbled, and sending all my love your way. ❤️✨

Promising much more entertainment, happiness and a fun and joyful ride of JAADU TERI NAZAR 🧿 DAYAN KA MAUSAM only on @starplus

Yes, it is very apt that they call themselves as ‘fire’ together!! Certainly, they light up every scene and frame with their magical onscreen chemistry in the show.

This is only the beginning and we will see more of them in the show as it goes on!!

All the best for a great run!!