Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya to go off air; Paras Kalnawat signs off as Rajveer Luthra

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show which started as a spin-off to the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, has had a great run of seven and half years, and is all set to bid adieu to the audience. In the case of Kundali Bhagya, the decision to end the show has been taken not due to the low TRPs or loss of interest in the audience with regards to the show. However, it is reported in the media that 6 December will be the last episode to air of Kundali Bhagya.

This news came as a jolt on the internet soon after Shraddha Arya signed off as Preeta Luthra. Shraddha Arya as we know, is in her advanced phase of pregnancy and is due for her delivery. Shraddha who has been part of the show from the time of its inception shared a long and emotional post thanking one and all who made the show a great success.

Soon after Shraddha’s exit news hit the headlines, the news of Kundali Bhagya ending also came to the fore. Some actors confirmed this bit of news with their posts on social media and media interaction. While Shakti Anand who played Karan Luthra, expressed his shock, Paras Kalnawat who entered the show post the leap, in the role of Rajveer posted a long thank you note on social media acknowledging the show’s success. He duly signed off as Rajveer Luthra.

You can check his post here.

paras_kalnawat

Every beginning has an end and every end is a new beginning. Goodbyes are not easy but here I am bidding goodbye to a show that has been closest to my heart and a show that has worked like magic in story of my life. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor ma’am, @zeetv @varunthebabbar sir, @tanusridgupta ma’am, @ritesh.n.yadav ji, @sahil.sharma540 sir, entire production and direction team ,all my coactors and crew members who were more like a family to me. I will always be thankful for this opportunity. And how can I not thank my insta fam and everyone of you who has been supporting me through my journey. I am nothing without you all and all I need is your love and support. Cannot wait to unfold another chapter of my journey. And trust me this chapter will blow your mind.

Love You All.

Signing Off As RAJVEER LUTHRA ❤️

.

.

#ToBeContinued #ParasKalnawat #KundaliBhagya #RajveerLuthra #SigningOff

Courtesy: Instagram

He posted pictures of him with Preeta, Karan, the actors both present and past, who played Palki and many more memorable pictures from the set of the show.

Well, the audience will surely miss Kundali Bhagya. Express your thoughts on this here.