Zee TV’s ‘Saru’ lead Mohak Matkar On Her Role: What I love most about my character is….

In India, countless dreamers from small towns aspire for a brighter future. While education, sports, and the arts open doors to these dreams, the journey to the big city often brings unforeseen challenges that test resilience. Zee TV, known for its legacy of narrating inspiring and relatable stories, is all set to present such a story with its latest show – Saru—a compelling narrative about a young girl who dares to dream beyond her small-town limits.

Saru’s world is deeply rooted in her village, a place she cherishes. But with no means to pursue higher education there, she has no choice but to step away from everything familiar and chase her aspirations in the city while battling her biggest obstacle: convincing her mother, who is firmly opposed to letting her go.

The talented Mohak Matkar leads the cast as Saru—a meticulous, confident, and independent young woman who remains deeply connected to her values. Hailing from a village in Rajasthan, Saru is a Kabaddi champion who dreams of becoming a district commissioner. She is righteous, bold, yet vulnerable—if someone points a finger at her, she doesn’t just back down; she responds with unwavering conviction, ensuring her voice is heard.

Speaking about her role, lead actress Mohak Matkar shared her excitement “Having been a part of Zee TV over the past year with Hamara Parivar, I am extremely excited to bag the lead role in a hard-hitting show like Saru. When I was approached for the show, I was over the moon, and it was like a dream come true. From the mock shoot to our outdoor shoot in Udaipur, I have enjoyed every moment with the entire team. We have collaborated and worked together on the lines, and I have truly enjoyed the process, making it a wonderful experience for me till now.”

She added, “What I love most about my character, Saru, is her determination to become a self-made woman. I admire her passion for education, desire to learn, and drive to succeed. That’s why she’s striving to move to Mumbai—to create a better future for herself. Saru is a simple yet ambitious girl who wants to explore the world while staying true to her roots. I’m also absolutely in love with my character’s look, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch her story unfold.”

Will Saru manage to convince her mother and step into the city of her dreams to pursue her higher education?

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd., Saru is a story of grit, determination, and self-discovery.

Watch this inspiring journey of Saru unfold very soon only on Zee TV!