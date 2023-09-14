Television | Personalities

Prolific Writer Sharad Trippathi says that the Hindi language is more than being an identity to him. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the Writer calls the language as a profound source of inspiration for him.

Prolific Writer Sharad Trippathi is known for writing more than 50 daily soaps and a few reality shows too. His noted works in fiction include successful shows Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Swaragini -Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Sirf Tum etc. He is presently exploring the OTT space. His recent written monologue of 10 pages performed by actor Ravie Dubey in Saurabh Tewari’s web series for Jio Cinema titled Lakhan Leela Bhargava, was appreciated by the masses as well as critics. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, celebrated today (14 September), Tripathi talks about the language and his love for it.

Says Trippathi, “For me, every day holds the significance of Hindi Diwas because as a writer, this language is not just a part of my identity, but also a profound source of inspiration and creativity.”

Describing his love and passion for the language Hindi, the Writer explains, “I love reading Hindi literature. Even though I’m quite busy with my work schedules and deadlines, I do try to read something in Hindi every day. This habit helps me get better at writing and allows me to see how other writers write. I love it when I come across new words or a different usage of a word. I feel my day is complete when I learn something new in the Hindi Language which I can use to make my writing better.”

Ask him whether Hindi as a language is garnering the importance it deserves, and he says, “Considering that Hindi is the most widely spoken and understood language in India, there should be encouragement for people to learn it. However, it’s equally important not to impose it on other languages, as they hold their own unique beauty. Instead, Hindi should be promoted as a means to unite the entire Nation. I come from a region where Hindi is commonly spoken, but I also cherish learning new words from other languages. I don’t feel threatened when it comes to Hindi, because I believe that anything as beautiful as Hindi will naturally attract admirers from all over the world, and this appreciation will only grow with time.”

On his contribution to the Hindi language, Trippathi states, “I’ve authored a book titled “90s Wala Pyar” in which I deliberately employed a contemporary, colloquial version of Hindi to ensure that readers can easily understand and enjoy it. Furthermore, I’ve been actively involved in writing for various shows, web series, and films in Hindi. I believe that as a writer who primarily works in Hindi, I must infuse innovation and a sense of freshness into my work. This way, I can make Hindi appealing to the younger generation and encourage them to incorporate it into their ever-evolving Gen Z language.”

