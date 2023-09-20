Television | Photos

Anita Hassanandani flaunts her envious curves in a multicolour printed monokini

Anita Hassanandani, who is currently gracing our screens as Roshni in the Sony TV show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, showcased her fashion-forward choices by donning a halter neck multicolour printed monokini that perfectly accentuated her curves.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Sep,2023 15:55:36
Anita Hassanandani 853412

Anita Hassanandani, a multi-talented actress known for her versatile roles on both the small and big screens, is currently gracing our screens as Roshni in the Sony TV show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. Anita recently set social media abuzz with her sizzling photos that left fans in awe.

In her recent Instagram post, she showcased her fashion-forward choices by donning a halter neck multicolour printed monokini that perfectly accentuated her curves. The vibrant colors and patterns of the monokini added an element of fun and flair to her poolside look. To add an element of grace and versatility to her poolside ensemble, Anita paired her monokini with a white coverup.

Anita’s beauty truly shines when she keeps things simple and natural. She allowed her hair to flow freely in soft waves that were perfect for a day by the pool. She opted for subtle makeup with pink lipstick. To complement her swimwear, Anita opted for elegant golden hoops, which added a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. Accessories have the power to elevate any outfit, and Anita demonstrated this with her choice of hoops.

Completing her poolside look, Anita opted for transparent slippers that were both chic and comfortable. Accompanying her stunning photos, Anita penned a simple caption: “Hello, you pool, I love you 🍬.” Her caption exudes warmth and a genuine love for the pool. Whether she’s gracing the small screen or taking a dip in the pool, Anita never fails to leave a lasting impression. Check the photos below!

Anita Hassanandani 853408 Anita Hassanandani 853409 Anita Hassanandani 853410 Anita Hassanandani 853411

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

