Get Ready To Be Dazzled By The Latest Summer Fashion Trends! Shivangi Joshi In A Cut-Out Shirt Dress Or Erica Fernandes In A Blue Co-ord Set?

Shivangi Joshi and Erica Fernandes choose to keep their styling quotient simple yet different, as they embrace the summer season with apt fashion and styling attires. Check them here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
It’s summer time and with it, will evolve the newer summer trends in fashion and styling! Yes, every changing weather condition usually brings with it, great innovations in the styling department, and who better than actors and celebrities to show us this variation? So we quickly get into the summer escapades that celebrities choose to style themselves and give them a perfect yet different look. Now, we have the sizzling and gorgeous actresses Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame and Erica Fernandes of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 fame enjoying their summer special style statements. And we at IWMBuzz.com bring to you all the same!!

So let’s view their style statements carefully.

Shivangi Joshi is seen in a cut-out shirt dress that is double-coloured. Shivangi is welcoming the summer in great style by keeping her dressing sense to the point. She has chosen for herself a yellow and pink coloured cut-out shirt dress. She has tied her hair to a pony. She has a no-make-up look, something that everyone enjoys, especially during the sunny weather. Shivangi’s casual yet impressive style statement has her fans wanting more!! We are sure that this is just the beginning of it, and Shivangi will exhibit her styling sense in many summer-cool outfits. So are you summer-ready with Shivangi?

You can check out the style that Erica Fernandes has chosen for herself this summer. She is seen in a very elegant dark blue co-ord set, and she looks pretty as usual. She has plaited her hair towards one side, giving her style statement a refreshingly unusual look and feel. Erica is always a person who goes bold in her fashion statements. And this summer, she has chosen to style herself in a simple yet commanding manner. The blue on her looks strikingly menacing, and she is surely on top of her style statement.

Well, you have seen both the sensational celebrities endorse the summer outfits? What do you think? Who has aced their dress better? Who has over powered the other?

You do tell us here.

