Iftar Fashion: Jannat Zubair Classic Traditional Outfit Looks For Ramadan, See Pics!

Jannat Zubair is a hugely popular Indian actress and social media influencer. She is well-known for engaging content, stylish posts, and brand collaborations. Her appearances in music videos have improved her popularity among young people. Her fashion appearances exhibit a versatile, modern style that seamlessly blends casual and refined elements. Her ability to experiment with fresh looks gives her an inspiration to younger generations. The diva’s impeccable style, attention to detail, and effortless elegance make her a true fashionista in the entertainment industry.

Jannat Zubair’s Iftar Look-

Purple And Gold Sharara Set

The gorgeous actress looks beautiful in a purple and gold Sharara set. The outfit consists of a purple floral-printed V-neckline, gold lace embellished sleeves, a short thigh-high kurta, flared pleated floor-length Sharara pants, and a sheer dupatta with a silver border. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, puffed, half-tied hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with pink lips. She accessories her outfit with gold jhumkas and a ring.

Yellow Salwar Suit

The beautiful diva donned a yellow salwar suit. The outfit consists of a yellow gold work-embellished V-neck wrap-over style flared with blue, orange, and grey threadwork-embellished flared short kurta, matching multi-colored layered pants, and a sheer dupatta with gold lace. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted braided hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with brown eye shadow, kajal kohl, and pink matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with silver and white jhumkas, a silver ring, and beige heels.

Blue And Silver Sharara Set

The dazzling diva opted for a blue and silver sharara set. The outfit features a blue with silver work embellished V-neckline, sleeveless pleated short-length, silver lace embellished kurta, matching with silver lined flared sharara and paired with a blue and silver border dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open hairstyle. The diva did her simple base makeup with minimal makeup, peach blushy cheeks, and peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a diamond and a crystal-tasseled embellished necklace.

Green And Gold Salwar Suit

The beautiful actress looks elegant in a dark green and gold salwar suit. The outfit features a dark green V-neckline, full sleeves with gold work embellished, straight with gold work embellished on the hemline of the kurta, matching pants, and a dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted, rolled-up wavy hairstyle. The actress opted for minimal makeup with light brown eyeshadow, shimmery cheeks, and peach matte lips. She paired her outfit with beige heels.

Ivory And Gold Sharara set

This time, Jannat opted for an ivory and gold Sharara set. The actress opted for a white and gold work embellished with a V-neckline, full sleeves, a short waistline kurta, matching sharara, and a sheer dupatta with a gold border. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach eyeshadow, eyeliner, kajal, and glossy peach lips. She complemented her outfit with long gold earrings.

Ivory Anarkali Set

The actress opted for a sizzling look as she appeared in an ivory Anarkali set. She donned an ivory sequin embellished V-neckline, gold border, sheer ¾ length sleeves, sequin embellished all over the kurta with gold border on the hemline, and paired with white and gold border palming dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. The actress applied minimal makeup with peach matte lips. She paired her ethnic wear with white high heels.

Maroon And Gold Sharara Suit

The glamorous diva looks ethereal in a maroon and gold Sharara suit. The outfit comprises a maroon square neckline, sleeves, a short thigh-length kurta, and a matching flared sharara. It is paired with a delightful sequin work embellished border dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted puffed wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver earrings.

Pink Salwar Suit

Jannat Zubair looks elegant in a light pink salwar suit. The diva donned a pink sleeveless, square neckline, flared midi length kurta, matching straight pants, and sheer with gold stoned work dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with nude matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver earrings, a gold ring, and multi-colored floral embroidered mojadi.

Green And Gold Kurta Set

The beautiful actress appeared gorgeous in a green and gold kurta set. The outfit features a green with gold work embroidered threadwork U-neckline, knot-tied, full sleeves straight kurta, and paired with matching dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and green stone rings.

Yellow Salwar Suit

Jannat Zubair looks enchanting in a yellow Salwar suit. The outfit comprises a yellow, purple, and silver embroidered work deep V-neckline, fully puffed embroidered sleeves, long-length embroidered hemline kurta, matching narrow pants, and a dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a puffed bun hairstyle. The actress opted for minimal makeup with brown eyeshadow, peach blushy cheeks, and nude glossy lips. She paired her outfit with beige heels.

Which Jannat’s Iftar look do you like the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.