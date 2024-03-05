In pics: Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s dreamy wedding

The air is filled with love and celebration as television star Surbhi Chandna and her long time boyfriend Karan Sharma have tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Jaipur. In a series of enchanting snapshots shared by the newlyweds, Surbhi looked resplendent in a silver lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments, complemented by a delicate pink-baby blue veil. Meanwhile, Karan exuded elegance in a silver sherwani, perfectly complementing his radiant bride. The couple radiated joy and happiness as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives together.

Their wedding festivities commenced with a soulful sufi night on March 1, setting the tone for a magical celebration filled with music, dance, and heartfelt moments. Surbhi and Karan exchanged rings during this enchanting evening, dressed in matching black attire. Surbhi and Karan have been together for nearly 13 years, their relationship blossoming amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

Surbhi and Karan’s wedding pictures are all over social media. The couple, surrounded by a beautiful setting, looked happy in the captured moments. Dressed in fancy outfits, they were all smiles on their big day as they celebrated their union. Initially private about their romance, the couple recently began sharing glimpses of their affectionate moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their beautiful bond. Check the photos below!