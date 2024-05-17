Kavya Actress Sumbul Touqeer Flaunts Her Flawless Beauty with a Peacock Feather Magic, Leaves Fans Awestruck!

Sumbul Touqeer, a talented actress from the television drama Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, has become a sensation not just for her creative story and superb ensemble but also for her influential style. Kavya’s character has captured the audience’s hearts, and her fashion choices have sparked trends. She recently showcased her immaculate beauty by posing with a peacock feather. Look at the beauty below-

Sumbul Touqeer’s Flawless Appearance-

The Kavya actress posted a picture showing her stunning beauty on her latest Instagram post. The actress appeared in a white background with a blue and green floral printed V-neckline, flared ¾ length sleeves, and flared dress. She rounded off her look with side-parted curly open tresses. She opted for a simple look with a shimmery highlight face with peach-brown matte lips for makeup. To compliment her outfit, she accessories her outfit with rings and a gold bracelet.

In the first picture, the actress flaunts her dazzling beauty with a beautiful smile and poses candidly with a cute peacock feather. In the last picture, she gazes at the camera with a sweet smile.

She captioned her post, “Peacock feather keeping my instagram active 😉.”

As soon as Sumbul shared pictures on Instagram, her fans turned to her Instagram posts and commented about her stunning beauty. Check out the comments below-

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.