Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Light Green Embellished Saree, See Photos

Mouni Roy, known for her impeccable fashion sense, proved that she can effortlessly pull off any look with grace and charm. In glamour and fashion, Mouni is a name that needs no introduction. The talented actress captured the hearts of her fans with her latest Instagram post, showcasing a breathtakingly beautiful look in a light green embellished saree.

The light green saree she wore was adorned with exquisite embellishments. The saree’s delicate detailing and intricate work showcased the craftsmanship involved in creating such a masterpiece. She wore a matching embellished blouse along with the saree. What caught everyone’s attention was Mouni’s minimalistic approach to accessorizing.

Mouni opted for a subtle makeup look that perfectly complemented her attire. With soft, dewy skin and a hint of blush on her cheeks, Mouni emphasized her natural radiance. Her choice of pink lipstick added freshness to her face. Mouni’s choice to keep her hair open and styled in loose waves added a sense of ease and playfulness to her overall look.

The social media platforms were abuzz with praises for Mouni’s ethereal look. Fans and followers complimented her comment section, expressing their admiration for her impeccable style. One fan commented, “U Look Very Beautiful 😍 In Traditional Wear Dear 👍 👌” Another commented, “Gorgeous 😍 💚💚💚” Check below!

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats