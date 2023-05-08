ADVERTISEMENT
Naagin 6 Fame Tejasswi Prakash Raises The Glam Quotient High In White Dress Paired With Orange Blazer

Tejasswi Prakash opted for a plain white midi dress which she paired with a bright orange blazer with detailing of pink for her photoshoot. She completed her outfit with pink heels.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 May,2023 19:47:10
Naagin 6 Fame Tejasswi Prakash Raises The Glam Quotient High In White Dress Paired With Orange Blazer

Tejasswi Prakash, currently seen in Colors TV show Naagin, is undeniably one of the attractive telly town’s fittest divas, who has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice. Tejasswi has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. The lady always opts for colors that have been skipped for the longest time. The enchanting beauty gives insight into her life through her social media pages, and her fans are totally in love with her for that.

Tejasswi has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills. The actress always stuns the audience with her style statement, attire, and bold photoshoots. Tejasswi is also loved for her flawless looks. Be it on-screen or off-screen, her skin always has this natural glow that we all wish for. She has been on a roll, from giving us style lessons on how to rock all shimmer outfits to nailing winter street fashion with elegance and charm. She even carries off simple outfits in a stylish way and smiles flawlessly. Tejasswi’s dressing sense always remains chic and fashionable.

Recently, the diva who has always been prompted with her versatility and eminence has stumped us all with her breathtaking look on social media. Tejasswi did an amazing photoshoot in which she looked ravishing. For the particular shoot, Tejasswi opted for a plain white midi dress which she paired with a bright orange blazer with detailing of pink. She completed her outfit with pink heels. Check her complete look below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

