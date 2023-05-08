Naagin 6 Fame Tejasswi Prakash Raises The Glam Quotient High In White Dress Paired With Orange Blazer

Tejasswi Prakash opted for a plain white midi dress which she paired with a bright orange blazer with detailing of pink for her photoshoot. She completed her outfit with pink heels.

Tejasswi Prakash, currently seen in Colors TV show Naagin, is undeniably one of the attractive telly town’s fittest divas, who has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice. Tejasswi has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. The lady always opts for colors that have been skipped for the longest time. The enchanting beauty gives insight into her life through her social media pages, and her fans are totally in love with her for that.

Tejasswi has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills. The actress always stuns the audience with her style statement, attire, and bold photoshoots. Tejasswi is also loved for her flawless looks. Be it on-screen or off-screen, her skin always has this natural glow that we all wish for. She has been on a roll, from giving us style lessons on how to rock all shimmer outfits to nailing winter street fashion with elegance and charm. She even carries off simple outfits in a stylish way and smiles flawlessly. Tejasswi’s dressing sense always remains chic and fashionable.

