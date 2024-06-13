[Pics] Stay Stylish This Monsoon With Rubina Dilaik’s Trendy Co-ord Sets

Co-ord sets are the latest fashion trend. According to celebrities spotted wearing co-ord sets on the street and at the airport, it certainly seems so! As we welcome the rain and say Goodbye to the summer heat, it’s time to embrace the ever-stylish co-ord trend. The arrival of the monsoon season doesn’t mean sacrificing your style statement; this is where co-ords fit in. Among several choices, Television diva Rubina Dilaik’s latest white co-ord sets are must-haves for your monsoon wardrobe if you love classy style.

Rubina Dilaik’s White Co-Ord Sets-

Top And Pants

It’s a perfect fit for your monsoon wardrobe. This white co-ord set is the best choice to style your look for parties or casual days. The blazer-type white high asymmetric neckline, sleeveless pockets featuring a slit blazer, and paired with matching flared pants makes a good combination while adding a comfort and style element at the same time. Rubina Dilaik styles her look with a sleek hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach matte lips, and an accessories outfit with a silver watch and Crocs.

Vest And Shorts

Upgrade your sassy look like Rubina Dilaik in this off-white co-ord set. It’s a must-have in your wardrobe to slay your casual look this monsoon. The blazer style is sleeveless with a V-neckline and buttons featuring a border embroidered vest, which looks attractive with the flared shorts. The multi-colored floral embroidered all over adds a vibrant and trendy touch to the co-ord ser. You can look stunning in this pair with black-shaded sunglasses and white Crocs as accessories and minimal makeup with a matte look.

Rubina Dilaik’s trendy co-ord set for the monsoon season perfectly blends style and practicality. This ensemble ensures she stays stylish and comfortable, even in the rainy weather, making her a fashion inspiration for the monsoon season.