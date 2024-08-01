Ankit Raizada Aka Aman Singh Rajpoot From The Star Plus Show Advocate Anjali Awasthi Has This To Share About His Character! Deets Inside-

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory and is bringing its new show, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, to the audience. The show is produced by Blues Productions and stars Shritama Mitra (Advocate Anjali Awasthi) and Ankit Raizada (Aman Singh Rajpoot).

The makers of the show Advocate Anjali Awasthi dropped a gripping glimpse of the show where the audience witnessed Advocate Anjali Awasthi, who wants to be a successful lawyer but must overcome many obstacles in order to achieve her aspirations. It also highlights Anjali’s courageous side and her determination to combat injustice in order to safeguard her family’s tarnished image. Advocate Anjali Awasthi, a struggling lawyer who becomes a legal genius in the process of restoring her father’s disgrace, faces off against a powerful and highly corrupt lawyer in her very first case. Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a strong and fearless character; she craves recognition for her genius, which will surely compel the audience to root for her cause—justice for the downtrodden. It will be intriguing to witness how Advocate Anjali Awasthi paves the way for her to become a master in the field of law and bring back the dignity of her family.

Along with Shritama Mitra, Ankit Raizada is the main protagonist in the show. He will be seen essaying the character of Aman Singh Rajpoot. Ankit previously starred in the shows Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Rabb Se Dua Hai, and Jodha Akbar, among others. The fresh and new pairing of Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada surely comes like a breadth of fresh air, and we cannot wait to witness this on our television screens.

Ankit Raizada, aka Aman Singh Rajpoot, in the show Advocate Anjali Awasthi, shares, “In the show Advocate Anjali Awasthi, the viewers can anticipate a compelling mix of emotions. The tale revolves around a compassionate lawyer, Anjali Awasthi, and how she fights for justice while nagvigating the complexities of her personal life. Viewers can definitely anticipate immense drama, unexpected twists and turns, and a deep dive into the challenges and triumphs of Advocate Anjali Awasthi that she faces in and out of the courtroom. In the show Advocate Anjali Awasthi, I will be seen portraying the character of Aman Singh Rajpoot, who is the son of lawyer Raghav Singh Rajpoot, who eventually fights a case, and Anjali is battling against him. Aman is a kind-hearted, romantic person and falls in love at first sight with Anjali. I would like to thank all my fans for showering us with love and stay tuned for the show Advocate Anjali Awasthi.”

Produced by Blues Productions, Advocate Anjali Awasthi will air on 8th August at 8.30pm on Star Plus.