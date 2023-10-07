Television | Releases

Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts

Television’s beloved stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are currently stealing hearts as Reyansh and Aradhana in the Sony Entertainment Television drama series Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. While the show continues to capture hearts with its intriguing plot, Kushal and Shivangi have been busy creating heartwarming moments off-camera as well. Recently, Kushal took to his Instagram stories to share a snapshot from the sets, offering fans a glimpse of their undeniable chemistry.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Kushal and Shivangi are seen leaning against a car, exuding style and simplicity. What caught the eye of fans and followers was their twinning moment in matching black T-shirts. Both actors sported T-shirts adorned with the iconic “New York” emblem. While Shivangi paired her black tee with classic blue jeans, adding a touch of elegance to her look, Kushal opted for a more rugged appeal, pairing his T-shirt with black cargo pants. Both kept their footwear fuss-free with comfortable chappals.

Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts 859399

Fans of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka couldn’t get enough of Kushal and Shivangi’s twinning moment. Their charming chemistry, both on and off the screen, has made them a beloved pair among viewers. Social media was abuzz with adoration for this delightful duo, further cementing their popularity. With the charming on-set camaraderie of stars like Kushal and Shivangi, the show promises to keep viewers hooked with its blend of drama, romance, and heartfelt moments.

