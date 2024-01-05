Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti takes inspiration from Kamal Haasan’s character in Sadma!

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been captivating its viewers with its engaging plot and the unpredictable twists in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) for the past two years. The show has gained a loyal fan base, and the number of #RishMi fans is increasing by the day. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Lakshmi has been taken to the mental asylum even after Rishi’s multiple attempts to save her. While Rishi has been trying his best to get Lakshmi out of the mental asylum, in real life Rohit feels blessed to get an opportunity to portray a character that challenges him as an actor as well as draws attention towards the very important topic of treating people suffering from mental disorders with patience and sensitivity.

Through the course of the show, we have seen Lakshmi be the mature one in the relationship and take care of Rishi and now it’s time for Rishi to step up and take care of a mentally unstable Lakshmi who has lost her memory post a deadly accident. Portraying this character beautifully, Rohit Suchanti talks about the change he feels in himself after playing such a sensitive role.

Rohit says, “The current track of the show is very interesting and I am thoroughly enjoying myself as Rishi’s character has taken a 360-degree turn. While no one is aware of why Lakshmi is behaving childlike and are calling her ‘mad’ it is Rishi who believes in her and is taking care of her. Before we started shooting for this, the team gave me Kamal Haasan Sir’s character from Sadma as a reference and we all know what a masterpiece that movie is. I watched the movie and understood the kind of change Rishi’s character was going through.”

He adds, “There are a lot of times when such scenarios take place in real life and people are not so sensitive to the ones who are going through mental issues. But after playing this phase of Rishi’s character graph, I have realised how important it is to be sensitive and patient with people facing mental issues. Through this sequence, we are trying to give out a strong message to the audience about how a little help towards someone can also make a big difference in their lives. I must add Aishwarya is doing a fantastic job in the current track. I just hope the audience also showers us with all their love.”

While Rohit’s sensitive side as Rishi might have touched you, wait till you see the upcoming drama as Balwinder (Ankit Bhatia) tries to kidnap Lakshmi and executes his sinister plan. Will Rishi be able to find her and save her in time? Or will he lose her forever?

