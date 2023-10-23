Bigg Boss Day 8: Munawar Faruqui tears up while missing loved ones

After the explosive revelations by Dabangg host Salman Khan on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, the season of favoritism in COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ has brought out hidden sides of the contestants’ identities. The fact that nothing is what it seems becomes clearer by the day. One instance that hints at it is the heated argument between contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are known as a power couple. It all begins with Ankita expressing her disappointment in her husband for not being her strength in the majestic world of ‘BIGG BOSS’. On the other hand, Vicky is miffed that his better half expects him to always be around her. He retorts that he’s not in the house to be humiliated by her. The conversation between the husband and wife diverts to a rough patch in their relationship. Ankita is visibly annoyed that her husband brings up the rough patch in their arguments very often. Is this a tiff between lovers or an indication of a serious problem in their relationship?

Many contestants in the house are on an exciting path to self-discovery. It seems that actor Mannara Chopra has found the perfect alternate career. Inspired by the vibe of the house of ‘BIGG BOSS’, she busts out a catchy rap. Stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui chimes in with his observation of the house and completes the rap for her. Known for his sense of humour, the ever-smiling Munawar is captured in his vulnerable element in the house. He is seen tearing up in front of Neil Bhatt while missing his five-year-old son and his late mother after a few events that transpire in the house. The strongest contestants are not immune to the challenges of ‘BIGG BOSS’. Will Munawar rise above them or succumb to them? Only time will tell.

