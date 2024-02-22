Bijli tricks Suryapratap to rescue her brother in Sony SAB’s ‘Dhruv Tara’

Sony SAB’s gripping show, ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’, narrates a tale of romance and time travel across the 17th and 21st centuries, keeping viewers hooked with its surprising plot twists. In recent episodes, viewers saw that Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) brings Bijli (Riya Sharma) back to Devgarh, however, she is disliked by everyone in the family. Seeing the ill-treatment towards her and her brother, Bijli decides to leave the Mahal, swearing never to return.

In the upcoming episodes, following Bijli’s departure from the Mahal, she and her brother are abducted by Kapali, who is actually Mansingh (Anuj Sachdeva) in disguise. To save her family, Bijli is given an ultimatum: she must lure Suryapratap (Karan V Grover) into a dangerous trap set by Kapali, who aims to kill Suryapratap and claim the throne of Devgarh. Facing her toughest challenge yet, Bijli must use her wit to get close to Suryapratap amidst his growing suspicion and dislike towards her. Audiences can anticipate an exciting adventure full of mystery and suspense as Bijli carries out this dangerous mission.

Riya Sharma, who plays the character of Bijli says, “Bijli is finding it incredibly challenging for her to rescue her brother from Kapali. Given her genuine connection with King Suryapratap’s son Shaurya, Bijli decides to use him as her only means to reach Suryapratap as she is left with no other option to save her brother. These complex circumstances, along with the task given by Kapali, create a gripping storyline, and I’m eager for viewers to witness how Bijli navigates through it.”