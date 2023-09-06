Television | Celebrities

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Krishna Bharadwaj, known for his portrayal of Mahaveer in the popular show Dhruv Tara on Sony SAB, shared his fond memories and thoughts on this sacred occasion.

Krishna Janmashtami, the auspicious celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, holds a special place in the hearts of millions around the world. It is a time when devotees come together to commemorate the birth of the divine child who charmed the world with his playful antics and profound wisdom.

He said, “I remember in my early school days, we used to celebrate this festival by dressing up as ‘Kanhaji’. We used to get pampered with a lot of delicious food and love.” However, this year brings a slight twist to Krishna’s Janmashtami celebration. He reveals, “This year, we have decided to do a small function at home, as I will be shooting for Dhruv Tara a day before and after.”

He further adds, “We will celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth at midnight, followed by the puja and offering special preparations like Panjiri, Kheer, and Maakhan-Mishri. My only wish this year is that may Lord Krishna take away everyone’s tensions and worries and give all the love, peace, and happiness.”

