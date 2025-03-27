Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Amma warns Sharda; asks her to stay away from Gugulu

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen the engaging drama of Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) ending the chapter of Laila (Pavitra Punia) by tactfully trapping her in her own gameplan by placing mirrors everywhere so that she could not play her games. We wrote about her being filled with venom and deciding to draw the venom into the tree nearby. However, since the place for mirrored, she ended up extracting the venom into the tree which which reflected back the venom into her as mirrors were placed. This burnt Laila then and there, closing down her chapter.

The upcoming drama will see a new case coming to the courtroom of Vijayanagar, in which a Chinese person will reward Rama with a pair of sunglasses which will be named as Gugulu by Amma. The episodes to air will see Amma getting attracted towards the Gugulu and keeping it in her custody. She will be seen waging an argument of sorts at home with both Rama and Sharda (Priyamvada Kant) to not come anywhere near her gugulu. Amma (Nimisha Vakaria) will be seen warning Sharda especially, to not touch her gugulu.

What will happen now?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.