Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Rama gets injured; fears getting marked by the wolf

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Rama getting the opportunity to ruin the plans of Laila who was a vishkanya, who had the intention of killing King Krishnadevaraya. We also saw the Gulgulu mystery when Amma’s precious possession got stolen, with Amma blaming Rama for the theft. She approached the court, for due justice in finding her Gulgulu and even blamed her own son.

The upcoming episode will see Rama making nets designed to trap wolves. A person by name Adoni will help Rama in making the nets. When Rama will wait in the secret chamber to trap the wolves, he will be successful in trapping them inside the net. However, in time, the wolves will break open from the net and will attack Rama. Rama will be scratched on his hand by a wolf.

Back at Vijayanagar, people will claim that the wolf has marked Tenali as its next victim. Rama will be scared to know about it and will fear for his life. He will further refuse to go back to Keladi, as his Amma will tell him that he will soon face an attack from the wolf as he has been marked by the animals.

What will happen next?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.