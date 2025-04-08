Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Rama and Krishnadevaraya get trapped in the cave; Rama’s big suspicion

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama where Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) and King Krishnadevaraya (Aditya Redij) are faced with the task of finding out about the wolf threat that prevails in the region of Keladi. As we know, Rama got nets made to catch the wolves and ventured out to catch them. However, to his shock, the nets were sabotaged by someone, and the wolves that got trapped in the nets escaped. While running away, the wolf attacked Rama and injured him. He got scared as Amma told him that the wolves had marked him for their next assault.

The upcoming episode will see Rama and King Krishnadevaraya setting out to the cave of Keladi to check out the problem. When they will enter the cave, the cave’s entrance will be closed by a suspicious figure. While inside the cave, they will be attacked by soldiers. Rama will use his wisdom to escape from this mess and come out of the cave. Rama will also realize that there is a mole within the camp and that the person is aiding the Bahmanis to spread the news about wolves and their attacks.

What will happen next?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.