Dhruv Tara spoiler: Dhruv and Tara to land in the 17th Century

Tara and Dhruv find themselves lost in the dense jungle. Their situation worsens as Tarun kidnaps them. However, soon they find a crucial clue to their predicament in the Navrang Van book, solving the paheli that leads them to the 17th century in Sony SAB’s popular show Dhruv Tara

Sony SAB’s popular show Dhruv Tara has been winning the hearts of audiences. The show has brought to light a unique love story about Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), who belonged to two different eras. Within two months of its debut, the show has successfully charmed viewers with its captivating plot and endearing chemistry between Dhruv and Tara.

As per the plot, Dhruv’s mother, Susheela (Neelima Singh), retrieves a small sindoor box, offers it to Tara, and urges Tara to marry Dhruv. However, Tara’s response leaves everyone stunned. With a heavy heart and an unwavering resolve, Tara reveals that she cannot marry Dhruv as she is already committed to someone else. Susheela and the rest of the family struggle to process Tara’s unexpected confession.

In the coming episode, Tara gets the Navrang Van book from Tarun. Both Dhruv and Tara get happy. However, Tarun plays a trick and spikes Dhruv and Tara’s drink, and they fall unconscious. Tara and Dhruv find themselves lost in the dense jungle. Their situation worsens as Tarun kidnaps them. However, soon they find a crucial clue to their predicament in the Navrang Van book, solving the paheli that leads them to the 17th century. After reaching there, Mahaveer announces in front of Senapati and Maharaj that Tarapriya is back.

How will be Dhruv’s reaction?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.