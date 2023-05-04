ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dhruv Tara spoiler: Dhruv and Tara to land in the 17th Century

Tara and Dhruv find themselves lost in the dense jungle. Their situation worsens as Tarun kidnaps them. However, soon they find a crucial clue to their predicament in the Navrang Van book, solving the paheli that leads them to the 17th century in Sony SAB’s popular show Dhruv Tara

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 May,2023 17:31:56
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Dhruv and Tara to land in the 17th Century

Sony SAB’s popular show Dhruv Tara has been winning the hearts of audiences. The show has brought to light a unique love story about Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), who belonged to two different eras. Within two months of its debut, the show has successfully charmed viewers with its captivating plot and endearing chemistry between Dhruv and Tara.

As per the plot, Dhruv’s mother, Susheela (Neelima Singh), retrieves a small sindoor box, offers it to Tara, and urges Tara to marry Dhruv. However, Tara’s response leaves everyone stunned. With a heavy heart and an unwavering resolve, Tara reveals that she cannot marry Dhruv as she is already committed to someone else. Susheela and the rest of the family struggle to process Tara’s unexpected confession.

In the coming episode, Tara gets the Navrang Van book from Tarun. Both Dhruv and Tara get happy. However, Tarun plays a trick and spikes Dhruv and Tara’s drink, and they fall unconscious. Tara and Dhruv find themselves lost in the dense jungle. Their situation worsens as Tarun kidnaps them. However, soon they find a crucial clue to their predicament in the Navrang Van book, solving the paheli that leads them to the 17th century. After reaching there, Mahaveer announces in front of Senapati and Maharaj that Tarapriya is back.

How will be Dhruv’s reaction?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Dhruv Tara actress Riya Sharma REVEALS her favourite exercise
Dhruv Tara actress Riya Sharma REVEALS her favourite exercise
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Riya breaks her ties with grandfather Dilpreet
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Riya breaks her ties with grandfather Dilpreet
Exclusive: RadhaKrishn fame Kanchan Dubey bags Sony SAB's Vanshaj
Exclusive: RadhaKrishn fame Kanchan Dubey bags Sony SAB's Vanshaj
Exclusive: Buneet Kapoor bags Sony SAB show Vanshaj
Exclusive: Buneet Kapoor bags Sony SAB show Vanshaj
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: OMG! Dollar kidnaps Amrita
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: OMG! Dollar kidnaps Amrita
Latest Stories
Sheezan Khan gets court’s permission to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Tunisha Sharma’s mother reacts
Sheezan Khan gets court’s permission to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Tunisha Sharma’s mother reacts
Aladdin actress Ashi Singh tempts in black bralette and satin night suit, see pics
Aladdin actress Ashi Singh tempts in black bralette and satin night suit, see pics
In Pics: Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen keeps the black glam on check on a sunny day
In Pics: Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen keeps the black glam on check on a sunny day
Watch: How Nia Sharma's Fun Time Looks Like
Watch: How Nia Sharma's Fun Time Looks Like
OMG! Rithvik Dhanjani scares Surbhi Jyoti, watch unseen video
OMG! Rithvik Dhanjani scares Surbhi Jyoti, watch unseen video
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Read Latest News