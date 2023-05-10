Exclusive: Susheel Parashar bags Star Plus show Titli

Senior actor Susheel Parashar who is presently seen in Sony SAB’s show Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare has bagged yet another show which is upcoming. He will be part of the cast of Star Plus’ show Titli. Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions will produce this show. Producer Ved Raj is known for interesting concepts on TV like Thapki Pyar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Aayega etc.

Actress Neha Solanki who was part of Mayavi Malang will play the lead role in the show. With Titli, Star Plus confirms the launch of another talented actress – Neha Solanki. Neha will be seen essaying the titular role of Titli. She is a rising star and promises to deliver an exceptional performance as the character of Titli. The audience will witness different shades of this character, ranging from a young aspirational woman to that being emotionally vulnerable. The show ‘Titli’ is a twisted love story where a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him.

We now hear of Susheel Parashar playing the grandfather’s role to the male lead on the show. Susheel was earlier seen in Colors’ Pishachini too.

We buzzed the actor, but did not get through for comments.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.