Dhruv Tara actress Riya Sharma REVEALS her favourite exercise

Young and talented beauty Riya Sharma made her acting debut in 2018 with Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie portraying Chinki Tandon. She is best known for portraying Dr. Mayura Dubey Shukla in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, and Kashibai Ballal in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. She is currently winning the hearts of the audience with her stellar acting prowess as Princess Tarapriya of the 17th century in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. The actress is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Riya revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more.
What is your cheat food?
Pani Puri and cakes
Favourite exercise?
Stretching and leg exercises
Fruits or juices?
Juices
Stairs or lift?
Lift.
Your best morning routine will comprise of
I do five mins of meditation.
Yoga Or Weights
Yoga
Walking or Jogging
It depends
Your take on health suppliments
I prefer Ayurvedic suppliments as they are natural
Best way to burn calories
Walking and jogging
One tip for everyday fitness?
Consistency is the key, so keep your body moving.
