Dhruv Tara actress Riya Sharma REVEALS her favourite exercise

Riya Sharma, who is currently winning the audience's hearts with her stellar acting prowess as Princess Tara of the 17th century in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara, is a fitness freak. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Riya revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 May,2023 14:42:49
Young and talented beauty Riya Sharma made her acting debut in 2018 with Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie portraying Chinki Tandon. She is best known for portraying Dr. Mayura Dubey Shukla in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, and Kashibai Ballal in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. She is currently winning the hearts of the audience with her stellar acting prowess as Princess Tarapriya of the 17th century in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. The actress is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Riya revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more.

What is your cheat food?

Pani Puri and cakes

Favourite exercise?

Stretching and leg exercises

Fruits or juices?

Juices

Stairs or lift?

Lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

I do five mins of meditation.

Yoga Or Weights

Yoga

Walking or Jogging

It depends

Your take on health suppliments

I prefer Ayurvedic suppliments as they are natural

Best way to burn calories

Walking and jogging

One tip for everyday fitness?

Consistency is the key, so keep your body moving.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

