Dhruv Tara actress Riya Sharma REVEALS her favourite exercise

Young and talented beauty Riya Sharma made her acting debut in 2018 with Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie portraying Chinki Tandon. She is best known for portraying Dr. Mayura Dubey Shukla in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, and Kashibai Ballal in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. She is currently winning the hearts of the audience with her stellar acting prowess as Princess Tarapriya of the 17th century in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. The actress is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Riya revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more.

What is your cheat food?

Pani Puri and cakes

Favourite exercise?

Stretching and leg exercises

Fruits or juices?

Juices

Stairs or lift?

Lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

I do five mins of meditation.

Yoga Or Weights

Yoga

Walking or Jogging

It depends

Your take on health suppliments

I prefer Ayurvedic suppliments as they are natural

Best way to burn calories

Walking and jogging

One tip for everyday fitness?

Consistency is the key, so keep your body moving.

