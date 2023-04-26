Dhruv Tara: Tara’s truth about her engagement in the 17th century is revealed to Dhruv’s family

With a unique concept, Sony SAB’s ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ showcases an extraordinary tale of love between two individuals, Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), who belong to two different eras, set apart by 400 years. The show has captivated audiences with its enthralling storyline and the endearing romance budding between Dhruv and Tara.

In the upcoming episodes, Tara’s long-hidden secret about her engagement to Senapati (played by Vineet Chaudhury) is about to be exposed to the Saxena family. In a dramatic turn of events, Dhruv’s mother Susheela (Neelima Singh), retrieves a small sindoor box and offers it to Tara and urges Tara to marry Dhruv. However, Tara’s response leaves everyone stunned. With a heavy heart and an unwavering resolve, Tara reveals that she cannot marry Dhruv as she is already committed to someone else. Susheela and the rest of the family struggle to process Tara’s unexpected confession and is a moment that will change the course of their lives forever.

What will Dhruv do next? Will he let go of his love for Tara?

Riya Sharma, who portrays the character of Tara, said, “As an actor, it is always a privilege to portray a character who goes through intense emotional turmoil, and I am honored to bring Tara’s story to life on Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara. The truth about Tara’s engagement with Senapati is a turning point in the show, and in Dhruv and Tara’s love story. I hope audiences continue to be captivated by the story and are moved by the raw emotions we portray on screen.”

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “Dhruv’s realization that the girl he loves is already engaged to someone else is difficult for him. It was important for me to portray his emotions honestly and authentically. Portraying this character has been an incredible experience for me, and I feel privileged to be a part of a show that explores the depths of love and the complexity of human emotions. I hope that audiences relate to the pain and heartbreak that Dhruv is going through and I am eager to see where this emotional journey takes us.”