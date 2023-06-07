ADVERTISEMENT
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Senapati Samrat attempts to harm Mahaveer

Dhruv and Tara stand before the god. Dhruv is about to confess his love for Tara but is interrupted as Senapati Samrat attempts to harm Mahaveer in Sony SAB’s show Dhruv Tara

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jun,2023 15:25:52
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Senapati Samrat attempts to harm Mahaveer

Sony SAB’s enchanting saga Dhruv Tara has been winning the hearts of audiences. According to the plot, Dhruv and Tara face numerous roadblocks while trying to conduct Mahavir’s (Krishna Bharadwaj) surgery. However, despite encountering numerous challenges along their path, Dhruv and Tara show unwavering determination as they press forward in their mission to conduct the surgery. Even after the unexpected battery blast, Dhruv and Tara continue and stick to their action plan.

In the upcoming episodes, Dhruv and Tara stand before the god. Dhruv is about to confess his love for Tara but is interrupted. Soon, a girl comes and informs both Dhruv and Tara that Senapati Samrat is trying to harm Mahaveer.

Will Dhruv and Tara reach on time and save Mahaveer?

This iconic love story weaves together the destiny of Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tara (Riya Sharma), separated by 400 years. The show features Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan, Vineet Chaudhary, Krutika Desai, Yash Tonk, Narayani Shastri, Gulfam Khan, Vijay Kalwani, Neelima Singh, Sushil Parashar, Prachi Kalyani, Milky Shrivastav, Tanay Aul, Abha Parmar in pivotal roles.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

