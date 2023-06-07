Dhruv Tara spoiler: Senapati Samrat attempts to harm Mahaveer

Sony SAB’s enchanting saga Dhruv Tara has been winning the hearts of audiences. According to the plot, Dhruv and Tara face numerous roadblocks while trying to conduct Mahavir’s (Krishna Bharadwaj) surgery. However, despite encountering numerous challenges along their path, Dhruv and Tara show unwavering determination as they press forward in their mission to conduct the surgery. Even after the unexpected battery blast, Dhruv and Tara continue and stick to their action plan.

In the upcoming episodes, Dhruv and Tara stand before the god. Dhruv is about to confess his love for Tara but is interrupted. Soon, a girl comes and informs both Dhruv and Tara that Senapati Samrat is trying to harm Mahaveer.

Will Dhruv and Tara reach on time and save Mahaveer?

This iconic love story weaves together the destiny of Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tara (Riya Sharma), separated by 400 years. The show features Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan, Vineet Chaudhary, Krutika Desai, Yash Tonk, Narayani Shastri, Gulfam Khan, Vijay Kalwani, Neelima Singh, Sushil Parashar, Prachi Kalyani, Milky Shrivastav, Tanay Aul, Abha Parmar in pivotal roles.

