COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aoora aka Park Min-jun steals the thunder with his antics and Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar have an ugly spat

In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, K-Pop sensation Aoora aka Park Min-jun raises the entertainment bar with his show-stealing antics. Arun Srikanth takes it upon himself to teach the singer how to do the dishes. On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui does a mini cultural exchange program with Aoora, who teaches the shaayar Korean for ‘I love you’. Vicky Jain and Arun along with other contestants keep a tab on Aoora’s progress in learning Hindi. The tea spills when the singer confesses to Abhishek Kumar that he has had four girlfriends, and he is shocked to learn that the Udaariyaan actor has had over a hundred girlfriends. Having kicked off his journey on an energetic note, will Aoora find himself on an even playing field with the rest of the contestants before it’s too late?

The mohalla of ‘BIGG BOSS’ is in absolute chaos as an explosive clash erupts between Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain. It all starts with an argument over their duties between them. Abhishek requests Vicky’s help in arranging the washed utensils. Exhausted from finishing his duties, Vicky refuses to help. An enraged Abhishek begins age-shaming Vicky and calls him boring. Not the one to hold back, Vicky calls Abhishek a slacker and a loser. He challenges the actor to be as successful as him when he’s forty. Will this showdown have any bearing on the upcoming nomination drill?

