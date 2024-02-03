Dance Diva Nora Fatehi Sets The Stage Of Star Plus Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro On Fire With Her Stellar Grooves! Super Judge Remo Dsouza Shares His Excitement!

Star Plus is back with the seventh season of Dance Plus, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D’Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus has kept audiences hooked on their television screens with Dance + Pro. The audience has been witnessing a varied range of talent and performances from the contestants this season.

The audience has several reasons to celebrate this week. Dance Diva Nora Fatehi will be gracing the stage of Dance + Pro this week. One of the major highlights of this week on the show Dance + Pro is going to be Nora Fatehi, who is going to set the stage on fire and also groove along with Super Judge Remo Dsouza, the Captains, and the contestants. Nora has always left the nation mesmerised with her exceptional dancing and elegance. Having her on the stage of Dance + Pro is surely going to be a one-of-a-kind moment to relish. Witnessing Nora Fatehi, along with Remo Dsouza, the captains, and the contestants on the screen together will be a fun delight for the viewers.

Super Judge Remo Dsouza from Star Plus dance reality show Dance + Pro shares, “It was a fun experience with Nora Fatehi gracing the stage of Dance + Pro. She is an incredible dancer we all know but she is also a very humble and gentle human being. It is always a blessing to have her around, as she brings along with her a different energy and vibe that is radiated to us. Nora Fatehi will be showcasing her stellar moves and will also be grooving along with the contestants. Brace yourselves for the dhamakedaar performances along with Nora Fatehi on Dance + Pro!”

Dance+ Pro airs on Star Plus at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.