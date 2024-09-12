Fahmaan Khan As Ranbir And Sonakshi Batra As Meghla in “Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha” On Starplus

Along with these amazing lineups, Star Plus is all set to amaze its audience with a new venture titled Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha starring Fahmaan Khan, who will be seen portraying the character of Ranbir, while Sonakshi Batra will be essaying the character of Meghla. There were several speculations about the two teaming up for a show, and now finally the day has arrived when these rumors are kept to rest. The pairing of Fahmaan Khan and Sonakshi Batra is a breath of fresh air. The show will highlight the journey of two individuals, Meghla and Ranbir.

In the show Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha, the audience will witness a blend of how these two individuals, Meghla and Ranbir, come from two different cultures and beliefs. How these two personalities create their world is something to watch out for. The clash of cultures in the show will also definitely bring anticipation and intrigue among the audience. Stay tuned for the tale to unfold.

Get ready, as the much-anticipated ‘Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha’ is set to air soon on Star Plus.