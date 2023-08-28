Is the Director Of Star Plus Show Keh Doon Tumhein To Shoot In Aamir Khan’s Bungalow In Panchgani?

Panchgani is one beautiful destination that is enriched with amazing picturesque locations. While it attracts hundreds of tourists, it is also a prominent location that has always been at the top of various directors’ minds who look forward to capturing the beauty of this enthralling location on camera. Now it seems like it has grabbed the attention of the makers of the Star Plus show Keh Doon Tumhein, who look forward to capturing the beauty of this heavenly gifted destination in the show.

If speculations are to be believed, the director of ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ might shoot in Aamir Khan’s bungalow in Panchgani to get a realistic vibe of the scenery and aesthetics. We can see the dedication of the director in order to attain perfection for the show. This is indeed an exhilarating anecdote from the show and has piqued our excitement while leaving us all with a big question, ‘do we really get to witness the beauty and scenery of Panchgani in Star Plus’s Keh Doon Tumhein?’

Moreover, if at all ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ gets its location in Panchgani, it would be exciting to see how it will capture the essence of the show in the beautiful locations.