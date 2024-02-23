Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, shed light on the current track of Star Plus Aankh Micholi!

Star Plus has been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the journey, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus is back with yet another intriguing tale of a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show guarantees to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

The ongoing story of Star Plus Aankh Micholi has indeed kept the audience hooked to see what is about to happen next on the show. Giving the audience a sneak peek at the current track that is going on in the show, Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini said, “The current track that is going on in the show is that, Sumedh and family have come to Rukmini’s home with a wedding proposal amid all the hustle of getting suspended from the IPS academy and her father getting a heart attack. So, it will be seen further, if Rukmini will be able to accept the wedding proposal or not, especially when a lot going on in her life because his family and Rukmini’s family are poles apart. While one is an IPS aspirant, the other has a chai stall. So, being a housewife and killing your dream was nothing close to what Rukmini ever thought of, and suddenly her dreams got shattered, so this is the sequence we are shooting currently and I will be dwelling into some emotional sequences for more than 1 week. Since I try to bring out many emotions, it has become a bit difficult for me. So, I try to cry in real or laugh in real. So, when I try to play the Journey of an Actual Rukmini, that gets tough and challenging for me. But I am loving it. But also from the audience’s perspective, I want to see, the first phase of Rukmini and Sumedh’s meet-up that we have built up for so long after so many hit-and-miss, what is going to happen now.”

Further Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, was asked, – Will we see love blossoming between Rukmini and Sumedh? She said, “I don’t know, because these two are poles apart and let’s see if opposites actually attract or not or things go haywire. But, this I also wanted to see from the audience’s perspective because this is the first phase and Sumedh directly came with a wedding proposal, and that too with a lot of expectations, so let’s see.”

The audience has been showering Aankh Micholi with love and appreciation since the promos were dropped. Aankh Micholi is an undercover cop saga. The show revolves around Rukmini (Khushi Dubey), who is bound by family to settle down and get married. Rukmini aspires to be a reputed official, and Aankh Micholi will be a twisted tale of Saas Bahu. It will be interesting to witness Rukmini’s journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer? Brace yourselves to witness this undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, which airs at 6.30 p.m. on Star Plus!

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi airs on Star Plus at 6.30 p.m from Monday to Friday.