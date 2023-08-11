ADVERTISEMENT
Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si all set for its release on 21st August from 9:00 PM on Star Plus. The show will have Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead

11 Aug,2023 17:20:48
Star Plus‘s show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a coming together of two cultures: Marathi and Punjabi. This is not just restricted to the screen though as Mohit Malik essays the role of a Punjabi in the show, and in real life, he is a Punjabi Munda. Sayli Salunkhe, on the other hand, plays the role of a Marathi Mulgi in the show. Sayli, just like her reel character, is a Maharashtrian in real life.

Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra, from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, shares “Kunal’s character is a very interesting one, it is not a negative but a grey character. He has his own thought processes and way of making things work. Kunal belongs to a hardcore Punjabi family who finds a Marathi girl and the story moves forward from there. This is similar to my real-life love story which made me feel like I am portraying myself in the show. I met my wife who is a Maharashtrian while working. Since my wife is a Maharashtrian, it did not feel like I was acting; it just felt like I was going from one home to another. My bond with Sayli, as well as her character Vandana, is similar in the show.”

A musical, fictional love saga, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, produced by Rajan Shahi revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worldviews collide when they meet, with music set to play an important role in their journey.

