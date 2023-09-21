Pushpa Impossible is an impactful show that beautifully portrays the strength of family bonds: Urvashi Dholakia

Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible delves into the extraordinary journey of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a single mother who confronts life’s challenges with determination and positivity. In recent episodes, the show takes an unexpected turn when Ayushi (Gunjan Bhatia) comes to the forefront and discloses that she is Golu’s (Hans Aslot) biological mother and intends to pursue legal action to get his custody. This revelation is met with strong opposition from Mahendra (Amish Tanna), who has been Golu’s guardian for a significant time.

In the upcoming episodes, Urvashi Dholakia’s powerful return as Devi Singh Shekhawat, the brilliant lawyer, is driven by this newfound purpose. Initially hesitant to take up the custody case, Devi witnesses how much trouble Mahendra and Pushpa are in, and she agrees to take on their case. With her expertise, she is determined to secure Golu’s future with a family that will provide him with the love and care he deserves. Devi’s return paves the way for an intense custody battle in the days ahead.

Can Devi secure victory for Pushpa and Mahendra in their battle against Ayushi?

Urvashi Dholakia, who plays the character of Devi Singh, said, “Pushpa Impossible is an impactful show that beautifully portrays the strength of family bonds, where individuals always stand by each other in difficult times. The excitement of returning to the show is very high as the viewers expressed a strong desire to see me back in this role. It’s heartwarming to be part of a show that resonates deeply with its audience and emphasizes the significance of support within a community.”