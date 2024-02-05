Republic India Women’s Summit, Thriving in A Digital Era – Feb 8th, 2024

Brace yourself for a groundbreaking event as Republic TV hosts the Republic India Women’s Summit, celebrating the rise of extraordinary women in a digital age. “Thriving in a digital era” isn’t just a theme; it’s a promise. Join us for a day packed with inspiration, insights, and connections, brought to you by the network that reaches every third person in the TV universe. That’s a staggering 27 crore monthly viewers tuning in to hear diverse voices and witness captivating stories unfold.

Sanjukta N Kapoor, VP & Business Head, Branded Content of Republic Media Network, declares: “This summit is a testament to Republic TV’s unwavering commitment to amplifying the voices of women who are redefining success and shaping the future in and through technology. The summit transcends being a mere event; it’s a powerful movement.”

What awaits you at the summit?

• Inspiring keynotes & fireside chats featuring icons like Smriti Irani, Mithali Raj, Nigar Shaji, and many more.

• In-depth panel discussions tackling the challenges and triumphs women face in diverse fields.

• Valuable networking opportunities to connect with a vibrant community of women leaders.

• A mesmerizing performance by renowned dancer Sonal Mansingh celebrating the spirit of womanhood.

Stay tuned for further details on speakers, the full agenda, and registration! Republic Media Network is a leading Indian media group, reaching every third person in the TV universe, with a monthly viewership of 27 crores. Republic TV, the group’s flagship channel, is known for its bold narrative and unwavering commitment to amplifying diverse voices. The Republic India Women’s Summit is a testament to the network’s dedication to empowering women and celebrating their achievements.