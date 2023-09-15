Television | Releases

Amandeep Sidhu, set to make her appearance in the upcoming season of Star Bharat’s ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartein Laagu’, recently shared a profound spiritual journey to Kedarnath, which she described as a deeply divine experience. She believes that her involvement in the show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’ came as a blessing from Kedarnath, arriving at a significant juncture in her life.

Amandeep says, “I had been longing for a break after my recent project, and the idea of a solo trip had been on my mind for some time. Kedarnath was my top choice, and I had always envisioned visiting it with my mother, even though the plans were uncertain. Then, just two days before departure, my mother called me and asked if we should start packing our bags. In a spur-of-the-moment decision, we organized everything. Recognizing that my mother couldn’t undertake a trek, I swiftly arranged for a chopper for her, and surprisingly, everything fell perfectly into place. I managed to secure the tickets and book the chopper, and off we went to Kedarnath,” Amandeep revealed, recounting the remarkable spontaneity of the journey.

She further adds, “Standing in front of the mighty Kedarnath Temple, i found myself flooded with profound emotions. Tears welled up in my eyes as the realization of a dream i had cherished for so long finally came to fruition. It was surreal feeling and I firmly believe that “Saubhagyavati Bhava” is a divine blessing from the gods themselves.

Kedarnath, located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, holds immense spiritual significance for millions of devotees. The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is situated amidst the majestic Himalayan mountains, offering an awe-inspiring experience for all who visit.

