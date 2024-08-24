Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Sony Sab's popular show Badall Pe Paon Hai, the audience will see an interesting twist when Baani gets distressed.

Sony Sab’s popular show Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner Dreamiyata, the audience will see an interesting twist and turns in the lives of Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) and Rajat (Aakash Ahuja). Baani saves her sister-in-law and warns her not to steal things anymore. Later Aastha exposes Baani’s truth in front of everyone, leaving her in a tough spot. However, Rajat takes a stand for her and questions everyone for blaming Baani. Aastha is shocked to see Rajat’s support for Baani.

In the upcoming episode, Rajat finds out about Baani taking money from Balwant and confronts her for not sharing the truth with him. Late at night, Baani gets distressed. Witnessing this, Rajat feels guilty and orders her to clear all the debts. Rajat asks Baani to return Balwant’s money and also clear his father’s loan.

Baani tells Rajat that she doesn’t have so much money to clear all at once. She also emphasizes that in the share market, she doesn’t get profits in a few days. Rajat, on standby, understands her situation and ensures that she clears all the debt, creating an intense scene where the duo gives each other an emotional look, hinting at their brewing chemistry. On the other hand, Lavanya conspires to separate Baani and Rajat.