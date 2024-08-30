Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode 670 Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Dreamiyata, the audience will see an interesting twist when Rajat and Baani come close.

Badall Pe Paon Hai, the Sony Sab television show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata, treats the audience with interesting twists and turns casting, Amandeep Sidhu as the female lead, Baani, and Aakash Ahuja as the male lead, Rajat. Check out the written update of episode 70, airing on 30 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) enjoys her busy office life while dealing with the excitement of her husband, Rajat’s (Aakash Ahuja) new job. Rajat excitedly prepares for his final interview, and Baani helps him adjust his tie, creating a touching moment between the two. He receives blessings from Bebe and playful banter about his salary.

At work, Baani efficiently sets up Divya’s office and manages a crisis when Saxena’s urgent papers are misplaced, impressing him with her quick thinking and organization. Despite office tensions between Saxena and Divya, Baani diplomatically defuses the situation.

Meanwhile, Baani learns of Rajat’s job success and celebrates it while secretly aiding Nandu Bhabi in her struggle for financial independence. As Rajat starts his new job with a promising future, Baani’s supportive role highlights her dedication and compassion amidst the office chaos. On the other hand, Lavanya conspires against Baani.