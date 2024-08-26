Television | TV Show Written Updates

In episode 66 of Sony Sab's new show Badall Pe Paon Hai, the audience will see an interesting drama when Lavanya instigates Rajat against Baani.

Sony Sab’s new show, Badall Pe Paon Hai, is winning hearts with its interesting plot. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta produced it under their production house, Dreamiyata. The show casts Amandeep Sidhu as the female lead, Baani, and Aakash Ahuja as the male lead, Rajat. Check out the written update of episode 66, airing on 26 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) and Rajat (Aakash Ahuja) leave for their job. Later, Baani meets a person who offers her a great job opportunity. Baani at the café gets troubled by thoughts of taking up the job at a share market company and is worried about how Rajat might react. She decides to discuss it with him, but when she calls Rajat, who is at lunch with Lavanya, he ignores the call. On the other hand, Lavanya also deliberately distracts him. Then Baani messages him about the job offer, but Rajat doesn’t respond, leaving Baani feeling neglected.

After not receiving any feedback, encouraged by Parul, Baani decides to accept the job, reasoning that it shouldn’t upset Rajat. Later, she eagerly shares the news with Samar and her café colleagues, feeling excited about the opportunity. However, her joy is short-lived when she visits the hospital to share the news with Navjyot and finds Nandu Bhabhi severely beaten, realizing the grim reality of her life.