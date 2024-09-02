Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Sony Sab's popular show Badall Pe Paon Hai, the audience will see an interesting twist when Lavanya forcefully gets close to Rajat.

Badall Pe Paon Hai is a Sony Sab television show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata. The show continues to entertain the audience with its relatable storyline and amazing cast. Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) and Rajat (Aakash Ahuja) prepare to attend a party at Rajat’s new workplace. On the other hand, Lavanya plans to separate Rajat and Baani during the party.

In the upcoming episode, tensions escalate as Rajat and Baani attend a high-profile company party at Hotel Emerald. Rajat and Baani, like a beautiful couple, enter the party wearing all-black outfits. Rajat is alarmed to see Lavanya at the event and becomes increasingly anxious about a potential confrontation between Baani and Lavanya.

Rajat plans to leave the party early. However, Baani’s enthusiasm to stay complicates his plans. The situation intensifies when Lavanya subtly manipulates the emcee to publicly acknowledge Rajat, making it impossible for him to exit unnoticed. As Rajat tries to shield Baani from Lavanya, he struggles to maintain composure, especially when Lavanya forcefully gets close to Rajat.

Shanky, Rajat’s friend and the event planner, steps in to assist, ensuring Baani remains unaware of Lavanya’s presence. The episode ends tense as Lavanya manages to pull Rajat into a dance just as Baani panics and starts to search for him, setting the stage for an imminent confrontation.