Badall Pe Paon Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Aastha Exposes Baani, Rajat Shocked

Sony Sab’s new show Badall Pe Paon Hai, the audience sees interesting twists and turns, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their production house Dreamiyata. Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) runs for her life, hiding from the Balwant’s goons. Rajat (Aakash Ahuja) saves her and takes her to her mother’s house. On the other hand, Bebe gets angry at the housemates. On the other hand, Aastha decides to unveil Baani’s truth in front of everyone.

In the upcoming episode, Aastha intensifies the scene, sharing that everyone in the house has closed their eyes, but she has not. Housemates don’t react to Aastha’s statement. Regardless of their attention, Aastha taunts Rajat, highlighting that he scolds her for trading, but his wife Baani takes money from people and invests in the share market, creating a tense scene. Rajat becomes clueless about such a big revelation. On the other hand, Rajat’s mother gets scared of Aastha’s statement. On the other hand, Baani gets trapped in a tough spot.

However, Rajat’s father ignores Baani’s deed and questions Aastha, from whom Baani is taking money. Aastha reveals that the same person who appeared last time at home. Rajat confirms if he is Balwant and gets shocked to know the bug truth, leaving everyone surprised.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Baani.