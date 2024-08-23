Badall Pe Paon Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Rajat Supports Baani, Aastha Shocked

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, under their production house Dreamiyata, produced the new television serial of Sony Sab, Badall Pe Paon Hai. The audience has seen engaging drama when Rajat (Aakash Ahuja) discovers Balwant’s truth. Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) decides to give Rajat his lunch box on her way to the job, while Lavanya convinces Rajat to have lunch with her. Later, Aastha exposes Baani to everyone. She accuses her of getting money on a loan to invest in the share market, intensifying the scene.

In the upcoming episode, Aastha reveals that Baani took money on loan from the person who came in the morning. Rajat’s father is surprised to know that Baani borrowed money from Balwant, creating an intense situation. Rajat takes a stand for Baani. He highlights that Baani bought a washing machine in the house, and everyone became happy about it. Upon this, everyone agrees, so Rajat supports Baani and asks questions. If the topic comes to money, then everyone is blaming Baani alone. Aastha is shocked to see Rajat’s soft side for Baani. At the same time, other housemates understand Rajat’s point of view regarding the loan money.

Rajat further adds that if they sell the washing now they will get 8 to 9 thousands and it will be easy to return Balwant’s money. On the other hand, Dimpi shares that she will not live in the house if they sell the washing machine