Witness The Musical Journey Of Vandana and Kunal In The Star Plus Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si From Today At 9pm, Sayli Salunkhe Shares Her Excitement For It

Author: IWMBuzz
21 Aug,2023 16:10:10
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set to hit the television screens from today. The audience witness varied shades of emotions of Vandana and Kunal in the show. Ever since the makers have dropped the promos of the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, fans have been awaiting the release of the show and are admiring the love-hate chemistry of Vandana and Kunal and how Vandana achieves success and wins against all odds with her unique and different baritone. It will be intriguing to witness how the musical love saga unfolds. The show is going to showcase the emotional rollercoaster journey of Vandana and Kunal.

A musical, fictional love saga, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is produced by Rajan Shahi and revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worldviews collide when they meet, with music set to play an important role in their journey.

Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si shares, “I am excited about the show but at the same time nervous as well. We have worked immensely hard for the show and hope the audience garners us with love and blessings for it. We will make sure to never disappoint the audience. Audiences will expect varied emotions ranging from romance, drama to comedy in the show.”

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set for its release on 21st August from 9:00 PM on Star Plus. The show will have Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead.

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

