Zee TV hosts Christmas bash on the sets of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

Zee TV has been one of India’s top Hindi general entertainment channels for the past three decades. The channel is known for bringing its viewers stories that touch upon subjects close to their hearts and for introducing them to characters they fall in love with. With Christmas just around the corner and the spirit of love, care, and giving in the air, the channel invited women from the SNEHA (Society for Nutrition, Education & Health Action) foundation to the sets of its two popular shows- ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. This exclusive meet and greet with the stars was held on 21st and 22nd December, respectively, along with a Christmas celebration for the women.

A festive bus picked up women who were supported by a foundation. They were invited to meet the stars of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, Sriti Jha, and Arjit Taneja, as well as Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma from ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, together with the entire cast. The actors transformed into Santas as they brought a large bag of presents and warmly welcomed the special guests. After introductions, Sriti and Rachi kindly led the ladies on tours of their respective sets, offering glimpses into their daily lives on set. The women were thrilled with the experience, and the visit brought immense joy, making it a truly merry Christmas for them!

Sriti Jha said, “I am extremely happy that I got this opportunity thanks to Zee TV to celebrate Christmas with the women working of the foundation. It was indeed an honor for me to meet them and get to know them. I just loved the smile they had on their face when they came to meet us. Christmas is a festival of spreading smiles and I am grateful for being a part of this.”

Arjit Taneja said, “I felt honored to have met these women and celebrated Christmas with them. They work very hard every day, and it was just a small initiative from Zee TV and our show’s team to make them feel special on this occasion. It was indeed a surreal experience for me.”

Abrar Qazi said, “Spreading love and cheer is what Christmas is all about. I am really delighted to be a part of the Kutumb and get involved in this celebration. I hope the women from the foundation loved the overall experience of visiting our sets and meeting us.”

Rachi Sharma said, “Christmas is a celebration of joy and enthusiasm, and I’m glad that our little effort of spreading cheer was met with so much love. The women from the foundation were really sweet and took a lot of interest in our daily lives on the sets. I am grateful to be a part of this celebration.”

Stay Tuned to Zee TV and keep watching Kumkum Bhagya and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, every day at 9 and 10 PM respectively!