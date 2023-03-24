Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the most popular and talented divas in the Marathi regional film industry. For the longest time, Amruta has been winning hearts and making heads spin with her admirable presence and even today, she’s considered to be one of the fastest-growing influencers on social media.

Amruta is equally gorgeous and hot and all these factors compiled together are more than enough for her to be the ‘crush’ of several hearts. Her beauty and personality have made her the most loved actress in the industry and among her fans. Her acting chops have impressed one and all and now her style is the new talk of the town.

Amruta can rock and look stunning in any outfit that she dons but her beauty is more enhanced when she wears white outfits. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her latest jaw-dropping look in a grey saree which she paired with a sequin blouse. Amruta looked ravishing in her latest attire as she glammed up with diamond jewellery. Take a look…