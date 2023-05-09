ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor And Hiten Tejwani Manifest Big; Want To Work Together Again

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor and Hiten Tejwani want to work together again. And they manifest this thought big time. Check this cute video. You can check it out and support them in this cause of spreading their manifestation.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 May,2023 15:10:58
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor And Hiten Tejwani Manifest Big; Want To Work Together Again

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been a cult show for many actors. The present set of actors headed by Niti Taylor, Hiten Tejwani, Pooja Banerjee, Leenesh Mattoo and Randeep Rai had a great time bonding on the set and shooting for the show. Now, the show is all set to wrap up. We wrote about Niti Taylor’s post yesterday where she put up all the precious memories from the set of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. We loved her pictures with everyone in the cast. Today, we see co-stars Niti and Hiten Tejwani manifesting in a big way. They say, you need to talk about what you want to achieve, and the word will spread so much that it will happen for sure. And today, Hiten and Niti are seen manifesting about working together again.

Yes, they share a cute video that they shot on the set of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. It has Hiten and Niti running behind each other, with captions written on it, ‘Next show saath main karna hi hai’. Well, Hiten is seen running away, saying a ‘Nahi’. Niti later establishes the fact that this is a manifestation the two of them have put up and it is trending.

She writes,

Verified
Manifesting 🧘‍♀️
Because it’s trending…..🐥🐥
#trendingreels #instagramreels #reelsinstagram #lk #prachikapoor #reelitfeelit #balh2 #trendingsongs

You can check the cute video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you liking this manifestation? Do you want to see Hiten and Niti share screen space again? If it is a ‘yes’ for an answer, you can help them spread the word!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor's Precious Moments With Cast
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor's Precious Moments With Cast
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav dissuades Prachi from getting close to Josh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav dissuades Prachi from getting close to Josh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi misunderstands Pihu’s feelings for Angad
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi misunderstands Pihu’s feelings for Angad
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee Vibe With This Amazing Dance; Check Here
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee Vibe With This Amazing Dance; Check Here
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Enjoys Son Sufi's Fun Time At The Park; Check Video
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Enjoys Son Sufi's Fun Time At The Park; Check Video
Latest Stories
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Special Bundle Of Joy
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Special Bundle Of Joy
Inaugural News9 Plus Corporate Cup heralds an unrivalled experience for captains of industry in India; Cup wins a big thumbs up from Bundesliga leader Peter Lieble who declares he has never ever seen a comparable Corporate Cup worldwide.
Inaugural News9 Plus Corporate Cup heralds an unrivalled experience for captains of industry in India; Cup wins a big thumbs up from Bundesliga leader Peter Lieble who declares he has never ever seen a comparable Corporate Cup worldwide.
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilli breaks down in front of Shivendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilli breaks down in front of Shivendra
Avneet Kaur's Selfie In Sensational Halter Neck Top And Denim Steals Hearts
Avneet Kaur's Selfie In Sensational Halter Neck Top And Denim Steals Hearts
Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Read Latest News