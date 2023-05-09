Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor And Hiten Tejwani Manifest Big; Want To Work Together Again

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor and Hiten Tejwani want to work together again. And they manifest this thought big time. Check this cute video. You can check it out and support them in this cause of spreading their manifestation.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been a cult show for many actors. The present set of actors headed by Niti Taylor, Hiten Tejwani, Pooja Banerjee, Leenesh Mattoo and Randeep Rai had a great time bonding on the set and shooting for the show. Now, the show is all set to wrap up. We wrote about Niti Taylor’s post yesterday where she put up all the precious memories from the set of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. We loved her pictures with everyone in the cast. Today, we see co-stars Niti and Hiten Tejwani manifesting in a big way. They say, you need to talk about what you want to achieve, and the word will spread so much that it will happen for sure. And today, Hiten and Niti are seen manifesting about working together again.

Yes, they share a cute video that they shot on the set of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. It has Hiten and Niti running behind each other, with captions written on it, ‘Next show saath main karna hi hai’. Well, Hiten is seen running away, saying a ‘Nahi’. Niti later establishes the fact that this is a manifestation the two of them have put up and it is trending.

You can check the cute video here.

Well, are you liking this manifestation? Do you want to see Hiten and Niti share screen space again? If it is a ‘yes’ for an answer, you can help them spread the word!!

