Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Wishes Varun Dhawan On His Birthday

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Niti Taylor sends out warm wishes to Varun Dhawan on his birthday.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor is happy and ecstatic to be part of the main cast of the popular show’s post-leap storyline. As we know, actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar quit Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after which actors Randeep Rai, Leenesh Mattoo, Priya Banerjee and Niti Taylor have joined the show as the new leads. Niti who recently got back from a vacation and was seen getting back to work, takes time off today from her busy schedule to wish popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Seems like Niti is a very big fan of the actor!!

Varun Dhawan, as we know, holds the record of delivering 11 consecutive hits from the period 2012 to 2018, and was recently seen in Jujugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. Both the films were appreciated and raked good money.

Niti was seen showering her wishes on Varun Dhawan. She put up a picture where she is posing with the handsome and dashing Varun Dhawan. She wrote on it, Happy Birthday V.

Aww!! Niti and Varun look amazing together in this picture. We too take the privilege of wishing Varun on his birthday!!

