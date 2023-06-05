Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3: Nakuul Mehta shares a new BTS photo with Disha Parmar from set

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 is back on Sony TV. Just a week passed and fans showered the show with immense love. The show witnesses Nakuul and Disha reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Recently, Nakuul took to Instagram and shared a new BTS photo with Disha on set.

In the photo, Disha and Nakuul can be seen giving similar poses. While they posed, Nakuul asked his fans about the show in his caption. He captioned his post that reads: “A week & a half into the new season of your favourite Rajma Chawal 🫶 How are we doing fellas? Love/Extra Love/ Critique? #BadeAchheLagteHain3”

As soon as Nakuul posted the photo, fans started giving their review. One fan wrote: “Absolutely loving it!! Binged watched it today and totally worth it. Cannot wait for tomorrow 😍❤️ @nakuulmehta @dishaparmar Loving you on my screen!” While another mentioned, “Love ! Extra love ! And bhot Sara extraaaaaaaa loveeeeeeee 🥺😍🤗♥️” “Loving this season! The story, the vibe, the depth, waiting for RamPriya to start their journey soon! ♥️ Just a little request, if only Ram can go a lil easy with the word “Babe” and “baby” for Kriti.. it will be BEST, for us Raya fans lol 😆 we are super possessive Mr.Kapoor!, wrote the third user. Another Instagram user said, “The charm of BALH3 holds on somewhere bcoz of @nakuulmehta and @dishaparmar. The second season had a dash of simplicity and I felt somewhere promoted inclusivity in subtle ways.This season seems a little bit artificial to me. BALH2 gave a breath of fresh air and content while BALH3 is acting as a relief for us that atleast our favourite show is back”

In this season, Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

