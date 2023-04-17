Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, left no stone unturned to woo the audience with interesting drama. In the show, television’s cutest couple, Rishi and Lakshmi, played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare love-hate relationship that has attracted viewers. Having their share of fights and falling in love made the viewers gaga over their chemistry in the show.

The sweet and sour dynamics between both the leads, who love each other but cannot say it, are very relatable, and that has helped the show become the top show. The two are best friends off-screen and are often seen enjoying some fun moments post-shoot. Recently, Rohit took to Instagram and penned a cute birthday wish for his co-star Aishwarya. Bhagya Lakshmi fans cannot stop drooling over their bond.

Rohit shared photos with Aishwarya and wrote: “Happy Birthday Khare ❤️ Nhi Samjh aaraha kya Likhu , agar likh Diya toh Ro-dunga🥹😅 Just wanna say a big thank you for making my life easy and my scenes easier and better ❤️ Forever grateful for you !! Hopefully humein iski zaroorat nhi padegi ☕️ ..!! Come back jaldi ☺️❤️ TU BEST HAI MERE BAAD LEKIN❤️🤣” Check their cute pictures here!!