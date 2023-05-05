Bigg Boss Update: Rubina Dilaik enjoys gulabi Ishq moment with hubby Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "Don't say sorry..."

Check out how Rubina Dilaik is enjoying with her dear husband and is having a gala time amidst the wedding preparations of her sister. On the other hand, find out how Sumbul Touqeer Khan is winning hearts with her stunning photodump that will make you fall in love

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most charming and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, we have simply loved the way they have gone ahead with their careers and how. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan enjoy humongous popularity and fame all over the country and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handles to woo and charm their fans, we truly love it and fall in love with them in the true and genuine sense of the term. Their Instagram content is literally lit and no wonder, we are always in love.

Check out how Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are melting hearts of fans in their latest social media posts:

The thing with both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan is that they both are extremely active on social media handles. That’s why, all their photos, videos and Instagram reel content goes viral on social media and in no time. So, what’s the latest content that we get to see happening at their end? Right now, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen winning headts with perfection as she enjoys her romantic “gulabi Ishq” moment with her dear husband aka Abhinav Shukla. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen winning hearts as she dazzles in her latest photoshoot. She’s seen wearing a nice embroidered outfit like a pro and we are in awe of that beautiful smile. Want to check all of it? Here’s your golden opportunity –

Rubina Dilaik-

Sumbul Touqeer Khan –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you all had to rate the entertainment quotient of these two and their social media posts, how will you rate them and how? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com